Institute of Chartered Accountants for India form seven member task force to analyse glitches in e-filing portal

The ICAI along with Infosys that developed the portal, and Central Board of Direct Taxes were a part of the meeting with the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday to discuss the glitches in the new income tax portal that went live on June 7, 2021. The meeting was chaired by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other top officials.

Swathi Moorthy
June 22, 2021 / 05:49 PM IST
Income Tax | (PC-Shutterstock)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants for India (ICAI) has constituted a seven member task force to analyse glitches in the Infosys-designed new e-filing portal on June 22 in a bid to solve the issue faster.

The ICAI along with Infosys, and Central Board of Direct Taxes were a part of the meeting with the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday to discuss the glitches in the new income tax portal that went live on June 7, 2021. The meeting was chaired by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other top officials.

In a statement, ICAI said that the Ministry of Finance had asked ICAI to constitute a task force of 7 representatives to look into the technical issues faced on the new Income Tax portal. Accordingly, a team of seven members was constituted by Nihar N Jambusaria, President, ICAI to analyse the same, the statement said.

The officials from CBDT and Infosys were very receptive about the issues being conveyed by ICAI and have assured that the issues will be taken care of and shall be resolved at the earliest, the statement said.

“We believe this process will be almost complete in a phased manner and problems will be resolved on daily basis. For Tax Audit Report, which is awaited by chartered accountants, utility shall be available by 1st week of July, 2021,” the statement read.
TAGS: #Income tax portal #India #Infosys #Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Jun 22, 2021 05:49 pm

