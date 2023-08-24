Infosys serves up an ace, nets Rafael Nadal as brand ambassador

adal will be the ambassador for the brand and Infosys’ Digital Innovation

Tennis great Rafael Nadal is Infosys’ new brand ambassador as part of a three-year partnership, the Bengaluru-based IT major said on August 24.

This is the Spaniard’s first-ever collaboration with a digital services company such as Infosys, which has had a long-standing relationship with tennis, having partnered with various federations.

Nadal will be the ambassador for the brand and Infosys’ Digital Innovation, the company said.

As part of the collaboration, Infosys and Nadal’s coaching team are developing an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered match analysis tool.

A personalised tool, it will be available in real-time to Nadal’s coaching team to simultaneously track insights from his live matches when he is back on tour along with data from his earlier matches, the company said.

“I’m very happy to work closely with Infosys, as they work to not only evolve the experience of tennis to the times but also empower people in our communities to be part of a brighter future.

“I love the way Infosys has brought its digital expertise across industries to the global tennis ecosystem. It has transformed the tennis experience for a billion global fans and truly empowered all players on the tour with analytics that they could have only dreamt of a few years ago,” Nadal said in a statement.

Infosys has been a digital innovation partner for the ATP Tour, Roland-Garros, Australian Open, and The International Tennis Hall of Fame, where it leverages AI, cloud, data analytics and digital experiences. Infosys has done video and stats analysis platforms for players and coaches as well.



Hello everyone. Very excited to join Team @Infosys as their global brand ambassador. Infosys has brought its digital expertise to the global tennis ecosystem and love impact that Infosys is making to communities beyond the court. I am looking forward to this partnership to do… pic.twitter.com/vf8wcV5ixp

— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) August 24, 2023

“It is an honour to welcome Rafa – one of the world’s most respected champion athletes and humanitarians – as an ambassador for Infosys. He is someone who personifies the spirit of always evolving, never giving up, utmost dedication and determination to give the very best in every situation,” Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said. “We are inspired by his approach, and it reflects our own aspirations to continuously evolve and always remain relevant for our clients."