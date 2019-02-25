App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 07:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys launches new offerings to help enterprises tap into 5G technology

Infosys, India's second largest IT services firm, said 5G technology will enable enterprises – IT and other business departments – to usher in a new era of innovation, create new experiences and improve operational efficiency in organisations.

PTI
IT services firm Infosys on Monday said it has launched new service offerings to help enterprises tap into 5G technology, while simultaneously helping communication service providers (CSPs) accelerate and monetise their 5G network deployment. "Infosys' newly established 5G living labs in five global locations – Bengaluru, Richardson, Indianapolis, Frankfurt and Melbourne - will help ideate and bring these new economies to life," Infosys said in a statement.

It added that 5G technology will transform network capabilities bringing in significant opportunities for network virtualisation, artificial intelligence and automation, while lowering associated costs considerably, and enhancing delivery of network-based services.

Infosys, India's second largest IT services firm, said 5G technology will enable enterprises – IT and other business departments – to usher in a new era of innovation, create new experiences and improve operational efficiency in organisations.

"5G is opening an array of opportunities for CSPs and enterprises in the digital era. Infosys' suite of 5G offerings are powered by our extensive experience of working with major telecom service providers and enterprises globally in transforming their business and technology landscape," Infosys President and Deputy COO Ravi Kumar S said.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 07:04 pm

