Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani regrets glitches, assures FM tax portal will stabilise in a week

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani assured Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that the company is working to resolve the issue, hours after she raised concerns on tech glitches and grievances on the newly launched e-filing portal.



The new e-filing portal will ease the filing process and enhance end user experience. @nsitharaman ji, we have observed some technical issues on day one, and are working to resolve them. @Infosys regrets these initial glitches and expects the system to stabilise during the week. https://t.co/LocRBPCzpP

— Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) June 8, 2021

Infosys came under fire from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as users faced technical glitches in the new Income Tax e-filing portal, which went live on the evening of June 7. FM Sitharaman asked Infosys and its co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani to address the grievances in a tweet.

Infosys was awarded the contract in 2019 after the bidding process with an outlay of Rs 4,242 crore. The project aimed to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and also expedite refunds.

The system went live on June 7 night and ran into glitches since then, with many users posting tweets tagging the Finance Minister.

This is not the first time one of the government portals developed by Infosys has faced glitches. In fact, both the GSTN and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) site are maintained by the company, and have been facing issues. Only last year, the Finance Ministry asked the company to fix issues that has been raised since 2018 in the GSTN portal.

Users have been unable to access the MCA portal as recent as last week. The company has been maintaining the site since 2013, for 6.5 years.

While many users argued about the technical capability, many like its former executive Mohandas Pai also came to Infosys’ defense. In a tweet he said, "Every large system like this will have issues! Most are at the users side too, takes time to settle down! User education, data input, data population,comments on design, etc takes time to settle down!"