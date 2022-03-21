Inflection Point Ventures to launch $50-million VC fund

(Representative image)

Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), a CXO-driven angel investment platform, announced on March 21 the launch of its CAT II fund Physis Capital, which will have a corpus of $50 million, with a greenshoe option for another $25 million.

The fund aims to make its first close at $20 million, leading investments specifically in those startups seeking to raise pre-series A to series B capital. The broader objective of this fund will entail building a portfolio of about 15-20 startups that have an average ticket size of at least $2.5 million, which will predominantly range from sectors such as vertical commerce, consumer tech, social/content creator, B2B SaaS, and Enterprise tech.

“Our aim is now to solidify our leadership position in the growth capital investment segment. This fund is for investing in select Pre-Series A to Series B startups, to enable their success through an integrated ecosystem, consisting of technical, operational, business and strategic mentorship and support along with funding,” said Vinay Bansal, Partner, Physis Capital.

With this fund, partners Vinay Bansal, Mitesh Shah and Mr. Ankur Mittal are looking to replicate the success experienced with their First Port Capital (Angel Fund) and IPV angel investment platform. Infact, about 50 percent of the fund size will be deployed for backing consistent and proven winners from the IPV portfolio.

The fund is in its final stages of the registration process, awaiting requisite approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Founded in 2018, IPV has over 6,000 members supporting new-age entrepreneurs through monetary and experiential capital. The fund already has popular startup names such as Truly Madly, Loan Kuber, Raaho, Drop Shop, and Milk Basket as part of its portfolio.