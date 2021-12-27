MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

IndusInd Bank, NPCI partner to simplify cross-border remittances through UPI

This will obviate the need to remember one's bank account details to send money.

PTI
December 27, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST

Indians can now get remittance money from their foreign sources in a much easier way as IndusInd Bank has tied up with NPCI to facilitate cross-border money transfer by using UPI IDs of the beneficiaries.

This will obviate the need to remember one's bank account details to send money.

IndusInd Bank has joined hands with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to offer real-time cross-border remittances to India using UPI IDs, for its money transfer operator (MTO) partners, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

With this initiative, IndusInd Bank has become the first Indian bank to go live on UPI for cross-border payments or NRI remittances.

Under this arrangement, the MTOs will use the IndusInd Bank channel to connect with the NPCI's UPI payment systems for validation and cross-border payment settlement into beneficiary accounts.

Close

Related stories

To begin with, IndusInd Bank has started with Thailand for foreign inward remittance (FIR) through UPI by using DeeMoney.

DeeMoney is a Thailand-based financial solutions provider offering money transfers and foreign currency exchange services.

By adding the UPI IDs of the beneficiaries' in India on the DeeMoney website, one can easily transfer funds.

IndusInd Bank said it also plans to add more partners in various other countries for cross-border payments via UPI in the near future.

''It's a significant step towards simplifying remittances as a functionality, as individuals residing overseas will now be able to conveniently transfer money to a beneficiary by simply adding their UPI IDs, without having to remember their bank account details,'' Soumitra Sen, head (consumer banking and marketing) at IndusInd Bank, said.

Sen added that enabling foreign remittance through UPI is a major milestone towards strengthening its usage as a platform, and will go a long way in enhancing its adoption by NRIs across geographies.

NPCI Chief Operating Officer Praveena Rai hoped that the initiative will offer a much simpler and more efficient remittance experience for international travellers using UPI.

''We are confident that our association would act as one of the major contributing factors towards the evolution of cross-border payments through UPI,'' she said.

PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #IndusInd Bank #NPCI #UPI
first published: Dec 27, 2021 03:06 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | What does the Capacity Building Commission mean for India's civil services?

Policy Talk | What does the Capacity Building Commission mean for India's civil services?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.