Indraprastha Gas, ACME Group to jointly explore business potential in green hydrogen

IGL, ACME Group sign MoU to explore business opportunities of green hydrogen

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) and renewable energy company ACME Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly explore the potential business opportunities in green hydrogen.

ACME and IGL will work jointly to promote the adoption by the customers and create demand for green hydrogen in the country, ACME said in a press release.

The companies will also work together towards setting up hydrogen generation plants, including setting up electrolysers to blend green hydrogen in IGL’s existing pipeline networks suppling gas to households, industrial and commercial set-ups and CNG for vehicles.

“Hydrogen Enriched Compressed Natural Gas (H-CNG) pilot project in Delhi was operated by IGL in collaboration with IOCL. Green hydrogen in automobile sector is at a nascent stage and IGL being leading city gas distribution company, certainly wants to explore the potential of green hydrogen in the automobile sector. Production of green ammonia from green hydrogen has the potential to be another business vertical to IGL,” Sanjay Kumar, Managing Director of IGL, said.

The contract was signed between Ashwani Dudeja, President and Director - Green Hydrogen and Ammonia, at ACME, and Sanjeev Kumar Bhatia, Vice-President - Business Development and Gas Sourcing, IGL, in presence of senior officials of both the companies.

IGL Director (Commercial) Pawan Kumar said the city gas distributer is in continuous process of business diversification in line with vision of the company.