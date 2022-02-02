IndiGo offers 10% discount on flight tickets for vaccinated passengers

Representative image

IndiGo has brought back its ‘Vaxi Fare’ scheme for all domestic flights with 10 percent discount on the base fare for vaccinated customers.

The initiative is designed to boost the COVID vaccination drive in the country and encourage passengers to travel again.

The largest airline in India in terms of market share for passengers ferried as of February 2 reintroduced the Vaxi Fare scheme through a tweet on Wednesday.

The airline had first introduced this offer in August 2021, after the second wave of COVID-19 in India had subsided to encourage passengers to travel again.

The discount is applicable for travel dates beyond 15 days from the date of booking. The offer is valid only when the passenger book a ticket on the IndiGo website.







Close COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show Related stories Denmark first EU nation to lift all domestic Covid curbs to 'live normally' again with Omicron

COVID-19 | Indian mandate means masks are all over the place

As Omicron continues to hinder dates and meet-ups, Tinder softens revenue forecast The discounted fare is only applicable for passengers aged 18 years and above at the time of booking and should be located in India, as per the information provided by the airline.







Passengers travelling by IndiGo must carry their COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, or show their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile app at the airport check-in counter, failing which, applicable difference in fare and change fee may be charged.