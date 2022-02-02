MARKET NEWS

    IndiGo offers 10% discount on flight tickets for vaccinated passengers

    IndiGo offers 10 percent discount on the base fares for its vaccinated customers under Vaxi Fare. The discount is applicable for travel dates beyond 15 days from date of booking

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    IndiGo has brought back its ‘Vaxi Fare’ scheme for all domestic flights with 10 percent discount on the base fare for vaccinated customers.

    The initiative is designed to boost the COVID vaccination drive in the country and encourage passengers to travel again.

    The largest airline in India in terms of market share for passengers ferried as of February 2 reintroduced the Vaxi Fare scheme through a tweet on Wednesday.

    The airline had first introduced this offer in August 2021, after the second wave of COVID-19 in India had subsided to encourage passengers to travel again.

    The discount is applicable for travel dates beyond 15 days from the date of booking. The offer is valid only when the passenger book a ticket on the IndiGo website.




    The discounted fare is only applicable for passengers aged 18 years and above at the time of booking and should be located in India, as per the information provided by the airline.




    Passengers travelling by IndiGo must carry their COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, or show their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile app at the airport check-in counter, failing which, applicable difference in fare and change fee may be charged.

    Moneycontrol News
    #airlines #aviation #Covid-19 #discounts #Domestic Passenger Traffic #IndiGo #Omicron #pandemic
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 12:54 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.