IndiGo founders call a truce

The two IndiGo founders - Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal - have finally called a truce.

In a statement on his website, GovernanceIndia, Gangwal, on the night of August 23, said the company's Board has approved a new related party transaction policy, and has also closed the 'loophole' in the Articles of Association.

This was important for these changes to approved in the upcoming AGM on August 27.

Gangwal had earlier this month said that he won't sign on the changes unless the loophole was removed.

"In light of this positive and important development, I will be supporting the proposed changes to the Articles," Gangwal said.