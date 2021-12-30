MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

IndiGo EGM: CEO Ronojoy Dutta assures shareholders of stronger recovery

Dutta said that while at the moment, flight bookings have taken a hit given the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the aviation industry in India is still showing strong signs of recovery and any fall in bookings is likely to be temporary.

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2021 / 03:19 PM IST

IndiGo's chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta on December 30 assured shareholders of the airline that the company will emerge stronger after facing nearly two years of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the extraordinary-general meeting (EGM) of InterGlobe Aviation, Dutta said that while at the moment, flight bookings have taken a hit given the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the aviation industry in India is still showing strong signs of recovery and any fall in bookings is likely to be temporary.

The EGM was called by promoters of IndiGo Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia to propose amendments to the carrier's Articles of Association (AoA) that would resolve the issues between the two. 

If the resolution is accepted, it would end the dispute between the owners Bhatia and Gangwal, who collectively hold 74.44 percent of the paid-up equity share capital and have been at loggerheads for more than two years now.

The resolution is expected to pass smoothly, given that both the promoters have jointly called the meeting. Once passed, it would allow either side to sell or transfer shares to a third party, without giving each other notice.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The shareholders in the EGM were required to vote on the resolution and the result of the EGM voting that took place via video conferencing would be uploaded within two working days.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #aviation #Covid-19 #EGM #IndiGo #Interglobe Aviation #MoCA #Omicron #Outlook #pandemic #shareholders #voting
first published: Dec 30, 2021 03:16 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.