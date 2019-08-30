IndiGo CFO Rohit Philip resigns

According to a release filed with the exchanges, the board has appointed Aditya Pande to replace Philip as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from September 16.
Rohit Philip, Chief Financial Officer of IndiGo has resigned on August 30. His last day in office will be September 15.
Aditya Pande is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and is a graduate from Delhi University. Pande has been associated with GE for the last 21 years and is currently the CFO at GE Healthcare (India, Africa, ASEAN and Asia-Pacific).