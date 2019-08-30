App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 10:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndiGo CFO Rohit Philip resigns

According to a release filed with the exchanges, the board has appointed Aditya Pande to replace Philip as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from September 16.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Rohit Philip, Chief Financial Officer of IndiGo has resigned on August 30. His last day in office will be September 15.

According to a release with the exchanges, the board has appointed Aditya Pande to replace Philip as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from September 16.

Aditya Pande is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and is a graduate from Delhi University. Pande has been associated with GE for the last 21 years and is currently the CFO at GE Healthcare (India, Africa, ASEAN and Asia-Pacific).

Before his stint at GE, Pande worked at Arthur Andersen for five years between 1992 and 1997.

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 10:34 pm

tags #Business #IndiGo

