IndiGo CFO Rohit Philip resigns

Rohit Philip, Chief Financial Officer of IndiGo has resigned on August 30. His last day in office will be September 15.

According to a release with the exchanges, the board has appointed Aditya Pande to replace Philip as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from September 16.

Aditya Pande is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and is a graduate from Delhi University. Pande has been associated with GE for the last 21 years and is currently the CFO at GE Healthcare (India, Africa, ASEAN and Asia-Pacific).