English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    India's milk output to jump 3-fold to 628 million tonnes in 25 years: Amul MD R S Sodhi

    The country's milk production was 210 million tonnes in 2021, the MD of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, said.

    PTI
    September 12, 2022 / 07:44 PM IST

    Greater Noida (UP), Sep 12 (PTI) India's milk production is expected to jump three-fold to 628 million tonnes in the next 25 years with an average annual growth of 4.5 per cent, Amul Managing Director R S Sodhi said on Monday.

    The country's milk production was 210 million tonnes in 2021, the MD of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, said.

    "Milk production in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 per cent to reach 628 million tonnes in the next 25 years," he said while giving a presentation on the outlook of the Indian dairy sector over the next 25 years. Sodhi was speaking at International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, being organised at India Expo Centre & Mart here during September 12-15.

    India's share in global production is estimated to nearly double to 45 per cent in the next 25 years from 23 per cent now. The demand is also set to increase because of the rising population, Sodhi said.

    The demand for milk is expected to rise to 517 million tonnes in the next 25 years, leaving an export surplus of 111 million tonnes, he said. The GCMMF MD said the per capita availability of milk in India will increase to 852 grams per day in the next 25 years from 428 grams per day in 2021.

    Close

    Related stories

    Sodhi highlighted that India's dairy sector has the most efficient supply chain in the world. The packaging and transportation costs for supplying milk to consumers are very less compared to the global average.
    PTI
    Tags: #Amul #Milk #production
    first published: Sep 12, 2022 07:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.