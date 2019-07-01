India's first coding school offers free course, but might want a share in your income

Masai School, a seed-funded career-focused startup, July 1 announced the beginning of its operations in India. This institute that offers coding-centric learning programmes has been set up in Bengaluru.

While the courses are free, there is a catch. There will be an income-sharing agreement once you get a job after the five-month programme. This will be 15 percent of your income for the first three years of your job and is capped at Rs 3 lakh. However, you will only have to pay if you earn Rs 6 lakh and above per annum.

In a statement, the institute said the programme is open to any individual keen on becoming a coding expert. The inaugural batch was launched in June at a co-working facility in Bengaluru.

Founded by Prateek Shukla, former co-founder of Grabhouse, Masai School involves a five-month high-intensity full-stack web development programme, along with providing personality development and soft skills coaching. Based on a hybrid model of both online and in-class training, this programme is designed to create a workforce ready to be absorbed into the IT sector.

Prateek Shukla, Founder, Masai School said, “Each year, thousands of engineering colleges churn out lakhs of graduates, but the reality is that not even half are job ready. With organisations today giving priority to skill-set rather than the educational background, there is a wide skill-gap that exists. This is where we created Masai School. Our courses are based on a coding-only curriculum and are designed according to current industry requirements.”

At the school, students will be given the experience of working in a corporate set-up along with mastering their coding skills for 10-12 hours a day. The institute will also provide placement assistance once the students complete the programme.

Masai School plans to graduate 500-plus students in a span of next 10-12 months.