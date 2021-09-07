MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don’t miss the fireside chat & roundtable discussion on ‘Designing AI-led solutions for a smarter world’ on Sept 8, 4pm. Know More!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

IndiaRF to invest Rs 615 crore in auto components major Setco Group

The transaction will be carried out in a two-step process with Setco Automotive Ltd (Setco) transferring its clutch business into its subsidiary Setco Auto Systems Pvt Ltd (SASPL).

PTI
September 07, 2021 / 08:26 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Piramal Enterprises and Bain Capital Credit-promoted India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF) on Tuesday announced investment of up to Rs 615 crore (USD 83 million) in Gujarat-based auto components major Setco Group.

The transaction will be carried out in a two-step process with Setco Automotive Ltd (Setco) transferring its clutch business into its subsidiary Setco Auto Systems Pvt Ltd (SASPL).

Subsequently, IndiaRF along with its affiliates will invest through a senior debt facility and 35 per cent equity stake in SASPL, IndiaRF said in a statement. IndiaRF is an India-focused distressed investment platform.

"The investment proceeds will be used for growth capital and providing working capital to enable the businesses of (SASPL) to grow on the back of anticipated recovery in the commercial vehicles market, meet the demand in the replacement market and re-finance/repay debt facilities," it added.

Commenting on the investment in Setco, IndiaRF Managing Director Shantanu Nalavadi said, "Our partnership will drive a two-fold strategy to restructure the balance sheet of the company as we also work closely with the promoters and management team, to drive rapid revenue growth and sustainable improvement in profitability."

Close

Related stories

IndiaRF continues to remain focused on providing long-term strategic solutions that enable an effective turnaround to profitability for high quality companies, Nalavadi added.

Setco Automotive Chairman & Managing Director Harish Sheth said IndiaRF's investment will bring in significant strategic operational improvement in both SASPL and Lava Cast, an integrated foundry and machined casting firm.

"We are delighted to partner with IndiaRF at this critical juncture in Setco Automotive's journey. We look forward to leveraging their proven global expertise in restructuring and turnarounds, and are certain that our combined efforts will help accelerate our ambitious growth trajectory towards improved performance and profitability benefiting all its stakeholders," he added.

Setco Group is focused on manufacturing and marketing of clutches for commercial vehicles for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), including catering to the aftermarket for OEM brands and the independent aftermarket.

It is also backward integrated, manufacturing castings through wholly-owned subsidiary, Lava Cast Pvt Ltd.
PTI
Tags: #Business #IndiaRF #Primal Enterprises #Secto Group
first published: Sep 7, 2021 08:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.