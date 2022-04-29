English
    Indian Family Business Awards 2021| Will setup IT parks in both Jammu and Srinagar in the next 14 month to promote startups : Manoj Sinha

    Moneycontrol News
    April 29, 2022 / 08:36 PM IST

    Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on April 29 said that his government is working to setup information parks in both Jammu and Srinagar to promote the development of startups in J&K.

    Sinha while speaking at Moneycontrol Pro's Indian Family Business Awards 2021 said that they will complete the construction of two towers to promote startups to start operations in J&K in the next 14 months.

    He added that Jammu and Kashmir has seen the rise of startups in the field of horticulture, agriculture, and IT in the past two years.

    As of now, the J&K government is focussing on sectors such as food processing, agriculture, renewable energy, handicrafts and handloom for promoting startups, Sinha said.

    According to data from the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) till February 2021, 69 startups had been registered in the Union Territory.

    The Government of India has announced a Rs 945-crore Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS), which will be operational from April 1, 2021, to 2025 to promote and boost startup ecosystem across the country.



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 08:36 pm
