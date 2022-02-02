Indian companies specialiasing in semiconductor and sensors can now seek financial aid from govt

Representative image (Shutterstock)

The Technology Development Board, a statutory body of the Department of Science and Technology, has invited proposals from Indian companies with indigenous technologies in the semiconductor and sensor domain, who wish for financial assistance.

These Indian companies who are at the commercialisation stage focusing on semiconductor fabrication, display fabrication, designing for integrated circuits (ICs), chipsets, and system on chips (SoCs) can get financial support from the government in the form of loans, equity or grants.

The government's assistance proposal has key features like providing financial assistance to Indian companies for commercialisation, evaluation based on scientific, technological, financial and commercial merit, and financial assistance in the form of loan, equity and grants.

Companies applying must be Indian companies (as per Companies Act,1956 /2013) or start-ups with a recognition certificate from DPIIT.

Rajesh Kumar Pathak, IP&TAFS, Secretary, TDB, said, "TDB has played a pivotal role in developing conducive ecosystems for growth of technology companies, this call shall provide impetus to the semiconductor and sensor ecosystem, which will be essential to the AatmaNirbharBharat initiative".

"Semiconductors and display manufacturing are very complex and technology-intensive sectors involving huge capital investments, high risk, long gestation and payback periods, and rapid changes in technology, which require significant and sustained investments. The call will give an impetus to semiconductor and display manufacturing by facilitating capital support and technological collaborations," the government said in a statement.

For detailed Funding Guidelines and Proposal Submission, applicants can visit TDB’s website- www.tdb.gov.in. The last date to submit the proposal is March 26, 2022.