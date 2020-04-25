App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2020 09:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, US need to collaborate, operate projects jointly: Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu

Speaking at a digital conclave on 'Indo-US Trade Cooperation post-COVID-19', the former commerce and industry minister said: "Now, India and the USA need to not only continue investing in each other's countries but also invest and operate projects in other countries jointly".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

There is a need for both India and the US to not only invest in each other countries but also to collaborate and operate projects jointly, former union minister Suresh Prabhu said on Saturday.

Speaking at a digital conclave on 'Indo-US Trade Cooperation post-COVID-19', the former commerce and industry minister said: "Now, India and the USA need to not only continue investing in each other's countries but also invest and operate projects in other countries jointly".

The panel saw opportunities for a new realm of Indo-US trade and economic collaborations.

Close

"The methods of wealth creation for a nation have evolved from conquering to colonization to cartels to the competition. The way forward now is collaboration. Here, India and the USA are perfect partners," said Naushad Panjwani, Regional President, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) West India Council.

related news

Pointing the way forward for India as it battles and recuperates from the crisis, Ajit Ranade, Chief Economist of the Aditya Birla Group said sectors like healthcare and pharmaceuticals will become more prominent.

"In India, public health spending will go up considerably and many new ways of conducting business will come up," he opined.

There will be scope for greater collaboration between Indian and American companies in vaccines and medical research going forward, he added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 25, 2020 09:00 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India #Indo-US trade #Suresh Prabhu #USA

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.