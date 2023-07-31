English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    India an upper middle income economy by 2030? StanC analysts strongly believe so

    The country’s per capita GDP is projected to rise from USD 2,450 to USD 4,000 by 2030.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 31, 2023 / 03:10 PM IST
    India an upper middle income economy by 2030? StanC analysts strongly believe so

    India’s GDP is expected to double to USD 6 trillion before the end of this decade

    While India turning into the third largest economy by end of the decade is a known narrative, its potential transition to an upper-middle- income economy (with per capita income at USD 4,000) from a lower-middle- income is an under-appreciated theme, analysts at Standard Chartered Bank said. India’s GDP is expected to double to USD 6 trillion before the end of this decade, making it the world’s third largest economy, Standard Chartered Bank Research Team said in a recent report. “More exciting...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Even in a weakened state, China's overhang over metals to continue

      Jul 31, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's drug regulation process needs overhaul, price hikes effect Dr Lal PathL...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers