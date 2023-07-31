India an upper middle income economy by 2030? StanC analysts strongly believe so

India’s GDP is expected to double to USD 6 trillion before the end of this decade

While India turning into the third largest economy by end of the decade is a known narrative, its potential transition to an upper-middle- income economy (with per capita income at USD 4,000) from a lower-middle- income is an under-appreciated theme, analysts at Standard Chartered Bank said. India’s GDP is expected to double to USD 6 trillion before the end of this decade, making it the world’s third largest economy, Standard Chartered Bank Research Team said in a recent report. “More exciting...