India Ratings downgrades Texmaco's long-term issuer rating

India Ratings & Research has downgraded Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd's long-term issuer rating in the wake of rising net debt and weak credit metrics.

The agency has lowered Texmaco's long-term issuer rating to 'IND A' from 'IND AA-' and has simultaneously placed it on 'Rating Watch Negative' (RWN).

The downgrade reflects Texmaco's continued negative free cash flow, rising net debt and weaker-than-previously- expected credit metrics, India Ratings said in a release.