India-led International Solar Alliance signs UN pact at COP26 in Glasgow

.The MoU involves the two institutions working to jointly organise a set of activities to facilitate the implementation of mitigation action in the energy sector, facilitate the implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and Long-term Low Emission Development Strategies.

PTI
November 12, 2021 / 09:01 PM IST
Representational Image. Photo : Jitendra Parihar (Thomson Reuters Foundation)/Flickr

The India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) signed a memorandum of understanding at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Friday, agreeing to collaborate and support countries in the implementation of ambitious national climate action in line with global efforts.

The MoU, signed by ISA Director-General Dr Ajay Mathur and UNFCCC Deputy Executive Secretary Ovais Sarmad, involves the two institutions working to jointly organise a set of activities to facilitate the implementation of mitigation action in the energy sector, facilitate the implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and Long-term Low Emission Development Strategies. The agreement will also lend support to developing country stakeholders, including Small Island Nations (SIDs) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs), in accelerating the adoption of policy options and approaches for decarbonisation technologies.

ALSO READ: USA joins International Solar Alliance as 101st member country

To act against climate change and achieve Nationally Determined Contributions relating to emission reduction before the target date can be made possible by deploying solar and clean energy, said Dr Mathur. The UNFCCC has led from the front this climate challenge, and we are happy to partner, collaborate and endeavour to bring long-term, cost effective and impactful solutions, he said.

The ISA is an inter-governmental treaty-based international organisation with a global mandate to catalyse global solar growth by helping to reduce the cost of financing and technology for solar. The alliance is committed to establishing solar as a shared solution that simultaneously addresses climate, energy and economic priorities across geographies, facilitating Energy Transition at a global level, Energy Security at national levels, while also ensuring Energy Access at the local level.

The ISA said it is helping large nations scale global commitments, thereby serving the planet's needs for reduced carbon emissions, while also helping economically more vulnerable nations establish a self-sustaining energy alternative that reduces trade dependency and drives job creation. Earlier this week at the Glasgow summit, which concludes on Friday, the US joined the alliance as its 101st member country, when US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry signed the ISA framework agreement to catalyse global energy transition through a solar-led approach.

The launch of the International Solar Alliance was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Francois Hollande, former President of France, in November 2015 at the 21st session of United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP-21) in Paris, France.
PTI
Tags: #climate change #COP21 #International Solar Alliance #United Nations Climate Change Conference
first published: Nov 12, 2021 09:01 pm

