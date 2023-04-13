IIM Kashipur ends placements with highest package of Rs 37 lakh

More than 20 organizations participated in the summer and final placements, and over 50 new organizations were recruited from IIM Kashipur this year.

Indian Institute Of Management (IIM) Kashipur has completed its final placement season for the MBA and MBA (Analytics) batch of 2021-23 with the highest package of Rs 37 lakh per annum (LPA). The average CTC of the batch stands at Rs 18.11 LPA with a year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 19 percent.

The median CTC is Rs 17.2 LPA with a y-o-y growth of 16 percent. The highest CTC stands at Rs 37 LPA with 28 percent growth over the previous year.

The top 10 percent of the batch bagged an average CTC of Rs 28.5 LPA, for the top 20 percent the average CTC was Rs 25.9 LPA, while it stood at Rs 24.5 LPA for the top 30 percent, with a y-o-y growth of 21 percent, 20 percent, and 22 percent, respectively.

More than 20 organizations participated in the summer and final placements, and over 50 new organizations were recruited from IIM Kashipur this year. Major recruiters included HashiCorp, EXL Analytics, Royal Bank of Scotland, Nomura, and MTR Group, with a coterie of recruiters.

The summer placement season for batch 2022-24 concluded on March 28 and witnessed the empanelment of new recruiters like GSK, Maersk, Tiger Analytics, TATA Capital, HSBC, IOCL, etc. this season along with long-term recruiting partners such as ICICI Bank, Shree Malani Foams, OfBusiness, PUMA, Reserve Bank of India, among others.

