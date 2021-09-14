business IiAS Exclusive | Why Zee needs CEO Punit Goenka’s removal & how new management can create value Zee's shares surged a stellar 40% as company's shareholders are seeking removal of CEO Punit Goenka. Two directors Ashok Kurien and Manish Chokhani resigned from the board as proxy advisory firm IiAS raised serious corporate governance issues. In an exclusive interaction with the Founder of IiAS, Anil Singhvi, Moneycontrol’s Karunya Rao examined the key reasons that prompted the advisory firm to warn Zee’s shareholders and what Singhvi thinks will be the way forward for the company.