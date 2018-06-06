IDFC Bank, Capital First get RBI nod for merger

IDFC Bank today said it has received RBI's approval for merger of Capital First, Capital First Home Finance and Capital First Securities with the company.

"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, via its letter dated June 4, 2018, conveyed its 'No Objection' for the voluntary amalgamation of Capital First Ltd, Capital First Home Finance Ltd and Capital First Securities Ltd with IDFC Bank," IDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier in January, the company said its board of directors has approved amalgamation of the three entities with IDFC Bank Ltd.

The amalgamation is subject to the receipt of approval from the respective shareholders and creditors of the companies, the National Company Law Tribunal, and other statutory and regulatory approvals, it added.

Warburg Pincus backed non-banking financial company Capital First and IDFC Bank, with this merger in an all-stock deal, are set to create a Rs 88,000-crore combined entity.

The share swap ratio for the merger is fixed at 139:10, meaning IDFC Bank will issue 139 shares for every 10 shares of Capital First.

Capital First has a customer base of 3 million and a distribution network in 228 locations across the country.

Its gross and net NPA stood at 1.63 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively as on September 2017.

Post-merger, the combined entity will have assets under management (AUM) of Rs 88,000 crore.

The new entity will have a distribution network comprising 194 branches, 353 dedicated banking correspondent outlets, over 9,100 micro ATM points, and will be serving more than 5 million customers.