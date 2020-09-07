172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|icici-bank-videocon-case-ed-arrests-deepak-kochhar-on-charges-of-money-laundering-5809491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank-Videocon case: ED arrests Deepak Kochhar on charges of money laundering

On January 31, the ED lodged a case of money laundering against Chanda and Deepak Kochhar, Videocon CMD Venugopal Dhoot and others.

Tarun Sharma

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 7 arrested former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.

On January 31, the ED lodged a case of money laundering against Chanda and Deepak Kochhar, Videocon CMD Venugopal Dhoot and others, to probe alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning of Rs 1,875-crore loans by ICICI Bank to the corporate group.

(This is a developing story. Check back later for updates)
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 08:53 pm

tags #Chanda Kochhar #Deepak Kochhar #ICICI Bank #Videocon

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.