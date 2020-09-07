ICICI Bank-Videocon case: ED arrests Deepak Kochhar on charges of money laundering

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 7 arrested former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.

On January 31, the ED lodged a case of money laundering against Chanda and Deepak Kochhar, Videocon CMD Venugopal Dhoot and others, to probe alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning of Rs 1,875-crore loans by ICICI Bank to the corporate group.