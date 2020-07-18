App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 03:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Huge business opportunities for Indian food, beverages industry in Canada: TPCI

The Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) said that the food sector has shown phenomenal growth to the tune of 27 percent in the markets such as the US and Canada.

PTI

Indian businesses need to explore the opportunities in Canada as the North American country can be a very important market for the domestic food and beverages companies, trade promotion body TPCI said on Saturday.

The Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) said that the food sector has shown phenomenal growth to the tune of 27 percent in the markets such as the US and Canada.

"We feel that Canada can be a very important market for Indian food and beverages industry as Canada has a large population, about 2.4 million, of the Indian diaspora," TPCI Chairman Mohit SIngla said in a statement.

Close

He said that the council in association with the High Commission of India in Ottawa organised a virtual buyer-seller meet on food and beverages products recently.

related news

Quoting High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria, the council said this was the first virtual buyer-seller meet during the lockdown period.

"It is a very positive sign that we are looking beyond the pandemic to go into a recovery phase for the business. Indian ethnic and organic food has huge demand in Canada and is witnessing good growth. Food sector will be more than positive overall," Bisaria said.

India's top exports to Canada include pharma, automobiles, frozen shrimps, gems and jewellery, iron and steel pipeline for gas, and plastics.

The main imports are dried and shelled lentils, paper roll for newsprint, coal, petroleum and crude oil, potassium chloride as fertiliser, and unworked diamond.

The bilateral trade between the two countries has increased to USD 6.28 billion in 2018 to USD 6.8 billion in 2019, the council said.
First Published on Jul 18, 2020 03:48 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.