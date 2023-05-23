HSBC appoints Kai Zhang as South Asia head of wealth & personal banking

Kai Zhang

HSBC Holdings has appointed Kai Zhang as the head of wealth and personal banking for South Asia, effective June 26, the financial services company said in a statement on May 23.

Zhang, based in Singapore, will be responsible for accelerating HSBC's expansion in South Asia in its wealth and personal banking business. Zhang will report to Nuno Matos, chief executive officer of wealth and personal banking and Surendra Rosha, co-CEO for Asia Pacific.

Zhang has joined HSBC from Manulife-Sinochem Life Insurance Co. where she has served as CEO and general manager since 2016.