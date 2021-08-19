Hold DB Corp: target of Rs 90: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on DB Corp

DB Corp is India’s largest print media company that publishes five newspapers in three languages (Hindi, Gujarati and Marathi) across 12 states in India. Other segments of the company include radio (MY FM) with a presence in seven states and 30 cities and digital business.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating as we believe that print growth recovery could be slow and higher newsprint prices could pose further risks on margins We value DB Corp at Rs 90 i.e. 6x FY23E P/E

