English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Heavy rains in parts of Gujarat: 3 of family killed in wall collapse; 1 dead in lightning strike

    The incident took place late Sunday night when the victims were sleeping in their house in Sundaribhavani village under of the district.

    PTI
    June 13, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST
    Representative Image (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

    Representative Image (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)


    Three members of a family were killed after a wall of their house collapsed following heavy rains in Gujarat’s Morbi district, police said on Monday.


    The incident took place late Sunday night when the victims were sleeping in their house in Sundaribhavani village under  of the district. we


    The victims, a woman, her husband and the latter’s brother suffered serious injuries when their house wall collapsed, and died on the spot. They were in the age group of 25 to 30 years, an official from Halvad police station said.


    After being alerted by some villagers, police reached the spot and sent the bodies to a hospital in Morbi for postmortem, the official said.


    In another incident, a woman was killed after being struck by lightning in Jhikiyari village of the district on Sunday evening, another official said. Rain or thundershowers were reported in 91 talukas of Gujarat in the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Monday, as per the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).

    Close

    Related stories


    Rain or thundershowers were reported in 91 talukas of Gujarat in the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Monday, as per the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).

    Eleven talukas in districts like Mahisagar, Junagadh, Amreli and Dahod recorded 25 mm to 75 mm rainfall, it said. In Morbi district, Halvad, Vankaner and Tankara talukas received showers, as per the SEOC data.

    PTI
    Tags: #dead #Gujarat #Morbi District #State Emergency Operations Centre #Thunderstorms
    first published: Jun 13, 2022 11:19 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.