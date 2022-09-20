English
    HDFC Securities gets SEBI nod to set up subsidiary in GIFT IFSC

    The bank said its subsidiary would offer broking and clearing services in IFSC at GIFT City

    Moneycontrol News
    September 20, 2022 / 06:16 PM IST
    HDFC has come a long way since its inception in 1977.

    HDFC Securities received a ‘no objection’ on from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to set up a wholly owned subsidiary at International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gujarat’s GIFT City, HDFC Bank told exchanges on September 20.

    On May 13, HDFC Bank told exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India had given its approval for the setting up of a step-down subsidiary through HDFC Securities Ltd.

    The bank said its subsidiary would offer broking and clearing services in IFSC at GIFT City on terms prescribed by the RBI.

    IFSC is an attempt by the Centre to encourage foreign capital to participate in India's growth journey.
    Tags: #Gujarat #HDFC Bank #HDFC Securities #IFSC-GIFT city
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 06:15 pm
