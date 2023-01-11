HDFC Q3 Net Profit seen up 12.2% YoY to Rs. 11,605.6 cr: Emkay

HDFC Bank Total number of schemes that held the stock: 17 MFs’ investment value: Rs 249 crore Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: DSP Regular Savings, HSBC Regular Savings and UTI Regular Savings Fund

Emkay has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects HDFC to report net profit at Rs. 11,605.6 crore up 12.2% year-on-year (up 9.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 15.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 21,373.9 crore, according to Emkay.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 10.4% Y-o-Y (up 6.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 18,518.8 crore.

Emkay_BFSI