you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC Ergo launches country's first drone cover

This policy will be offered on-demand to customers on a 'pay as you fly' concept, the insurer said in a statement. Third-party insurance liability claim is mandatory for drone operations in the country.

PTI

In an industry-first initiative, the third largest private sector general insurer HDFC Ergo on Monday tied up with tech firm Tropogo to offer commercial drone owners and operators third-party liability cover for property damages and physical injuries from the flying machines.



Various government bodies and especially police have been using drones in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 9,500 people in the country so far and more than 3.32 lakh people are infected so far.

Globally, more than 4.3 lakh lives have been lost and close to 80 lakh are infected. Ritesh Kumar, the managing director of HDFC Ergo General Insurance said as “drones are being used in outdoor commercial activities, operational mistakes and equipment failures may cause damages to third parties.

Considering this we are launching this cover under our aviation insurance, which is a first in the industry, to safeguard drone owners and pilots from any third-party liability while flying a drone commercially.”

Drones were effectively used by the police to implement lockdowns as they have proved to be efficient and beneficial for public surveillance, crowd monitoring and in certain areas even for delivery of essentials like medicines.

Sandipan Sen, founder of Tropogo said third-party insurance is mandatory for drone operations, and there has been a demand from the drone operators for insurance.

"Unfortunately, until now, no insurer offers such a cover and the flexibility to buy the policy through a digital platform. We identified this as the problem statement and partnered with HDFC Ergo to offer the country's first on-demand pay-as-you-fly third-party liability cover for drone owners and operators," he added.

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 03:09 pm

tags #Business #Companies #drone #HDFC Ergo #Tropogo

