HDFC Bank customers take to social media to complain about digital outages

On February 28, a number of customers voiced their concerns on social media regarding outages in HDFC Bank's mobile and internet banking platforms in various cities. The intermittent issue prompted frustration and inconvenience among affected customers.

A source from the bank, who requested anonymity, acknowledged the issue and stated that it was expected to be resolved within a maximum of two hours. The bank has not released any official statement regarding the outage as of yet.

According to Downdetector, which tracks digital outages, customers from Mumbai, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai, reported outages in HDFC Bank’s platforms.

Mild outages have been witnessed in Coimbatore, Pondicherry, Surat, and Jaipur as well.

In December 2020, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed HDFC Bank to temporarily halt all digital launches as well as new sourcing of credit card customers amid various outages the bank faced due to technical glitches.

In 2021, the central bank partially lifted the ban on HDFC Bank and allowed issuing of new credit cards. The restrictions were removed in March 2022 by the central bank.

It’s not just HDFC Bank. Customers of other banks too have been complaining of repeated digital outages in internet banking platforms.

The RBI has been pushing banks to invest more in technology to ensure seamless service to customers.