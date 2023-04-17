English
    HCL Technologies Q4 PAT may dip 0.5% QoQ to Rs. 4,074 cr: KR Choksey

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 0.4 percent Q-o-Q (up 18.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 26,803 crore, according to KR Choksey.

    April 17, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST
    KR Choksey has come out with its fourth quarter (January - March’ 23) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects HCL Technologies to report net profit at Rs. 4,074 crore down 0.5% quarter-on-quarter (up 13.2% year-on-year).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 0.4 percent Q-o-Q (up 18.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 26,803 crore, according to KR Choksey.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 4.3 percent Q-o-Q (up 26.8 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 3,913.2 crore.

    first published: Apr 17, 2023 03:37 pm