Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 10:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCL Technologies expands US operations with new cybersecurity centre in Texas

The inauguration featured Chief Guest US Representative Van Taylor along with local dignitaries from the municipal, business, and educational communities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter
IT firm HCL Technologies (HCL) on April 25 announced launch of its CyberSecurity Fusion Center (CSFC) in Frisco, Texas. The opening of the CSFC represents the next phase in the company's mission to support secure business growth by providing customers with a single point of contact for the enterprise security lifecycle, from detection to remediation, a company statement said.

"Tomorrow's digital organizations are becoming home to massive amounts of sensitive data and mission-critical applications," said Maninder Singh, Corporate Vice President, CyberSecurity Services at HCL Technologies.

"As the technology industry in Texas continues to expand, we're cognizant that cybersecurity is an instrumental element to this successful growth," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said. ?

This launch comes as HCL celebrates 30 years in the US.
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 10:54 pm

tags #Business #HCL Technologies

