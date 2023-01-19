Havells India Q3 PAT may dip 25.5% YoY to Rs 227.1 cr: Nirmal Bang

live bse live

Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the CONSUMER ELECTRICALS sector. The brokerage house expects Havells India to report net profit at Rs 227.1 crore down 25.5% year-on-year (up 22.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 10 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 4,035.7 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 22.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 19.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 343 crore.

