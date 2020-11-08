172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|gstn-rolls-out-auto-populated-monthly-tax-returns-forms-6088791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2020 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GSTN rolls out auto-populated monthly tax returns forms

GSTN, the firm that processes GST returns, released a statement saying that the auto-populated tax return forms will be available from the October tax period onwards

Moneycontrol News
GST
GST

With an aim to make tax filings easier and improve compliance, the Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN) on November 8 rolled out auto-populated monthly tax returns for businesses.

GSTN, the firm that processes GST returns, released a statement saying that the auto-populated tax return forms will be available from the October tax period onwards.

These forms will be available in the GSTN portal from November 12 onwards and will show the summary of monthly transactions (form 3B). After the forms are filled up, information related to monthly sales and auto-generated tax credit statement will get reflected in form 3B.

Close

GST portal is ready to handle up to 3 lakh taxpayers concurrently as indirect tax e-filings rise.

related news

Under the new process, the authorities are seeking to link information related to monthly sales in GST return form-1 with the return showing a summary of monthly operations (3B).

"The GST eco-system is future-ready to offer a seamless experience to taxpayers with its augmented capacity even beyond the current load limits," LiveMint quoted GSTN statement as saying.

GSTN said it has augmented the capacity of the gateway from 1.5 lakh to 3 lakh concurrent logged in taxpayers to handle the expected sharp surge in the indirect tax-related activities on the portal after the easing of the lockdown.

Further, the upgrade has enabled GSTN to handle and scale up to 5 lakh concurrently logged-in taxpayers, if necessary, it added.

Earlier during its 39th meeting on March 14, the GST Council had recommended adopting and implementing an incremental approach of linking the present system of filing of GSTR-3B and GSTR-1.

(With inputs from agencies) 
First Published on Nov 8, 2020 07:23 pm

tags #Business #goods and service tax #GST filing #GST Forms #GSTN #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.