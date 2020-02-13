App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 12:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Granules India gets tentative nod from USFDA for expectorant tablets

"US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has tentatively approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Guaifenesin extended-release tablets, 600 mg and 1200 mg (OTC)," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Granules India on Thursday said the US health regulator has given its tentative approval to Guaifenesin extended-release tablets used as expectorant.

"US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has tentatively approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Guaifenesin extended-release tablets, 600 mg and 1200 mg (OTC)," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

Guaifenesin extended-release tablets, 600 mg and 1200 mg are generic equivalent of Mucinex extended-release tablets in the same strengths of RB Health (US) LLC, it added.

Close

Guaifenesin extended-release tablets help loosen phlegm (mucus) and thin bronchial secretions to rid the bronchial passageways of bothersome mucus and make cough more productive.

related news

"Being the only vertically integrated generic player for this product, Guaifenesin ER tablets is a nice addition to our growing OTC (Over The Counter) product portfolio in the US market.

"We look forward to bring this product to market upon patent expiry in April 2020," Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc Executive Director Priyanka Chigurupati said.

Granules India stock was trading at Rs 162.65 apiece, up 2.07 percent, on the BSE.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 12:27 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #Granules India #USFDA

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.