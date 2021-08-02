MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Govt sanctioned prosecution in 366 cases related to CSR norms violations: Nirmala Sitharaman

"Whenever any violation of CSR provisions is reported, action against such non-compliant companies are initiated as per provisions of the Act after due examination of records and following due process of law. All CSR related defaults are compoundable."

PTI
August 02, 2021 / 05:57 PM IST
FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Prosecution proceedings have been sanctioned in 366 cases related to violation of CSR provisions under the companies law, the government said on Monday.

Under the Companies Act, 2013, certain class of profitable entities is required to shell out at least 2 percent of their three-year average annual net profit towards CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activities.

As part of amendments to the Act, non-compliance with CSR provisions has been made "civil wrong" with effect from January 22, 2021.

"Whenever any violation of CSR provisions is reported, action against such non-compliant companies are initiated as per provisions of the Act after due examination of records and following due process of law. All CSR related defaults are compoundable."

"So far, sanction for prosecution has been accorded in 366 cases. Of these, 148 applications for compounding have been made and 75 cases have been compounded," Nirmala Sitharaman, who is in charge of corporate affairs and finance ministries, told Lok Sabha on Monday.

Close

Related stories

Generally, compoundable offences are those which can be settled by paying a certain amount of money.

In a written reply, she also said the CSR architecture is disclosure-based and CSR-mandated companies are required to file details of the activities annually in the MCA 21 registry.

An amount of Rs 21,231.15 crore was spent by companies towards CSR activities in 2019-20.

The minister also said CSR provisions mentioned under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to public sector banks.

"As per the input provided by the Department of Financial Services, Public Sector Banks are established under the State Bank of India Act, 1955 and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970/80 and are not companies incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013 or under any previous company law," she added.
PTI
Tags: #Business #corporate social responsibility #CSR #Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Aug 2, 2021 05:56 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.