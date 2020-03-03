Govt designates Ajay Bhushan Pandey as Finance Secretary

The government has designated Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey as the Finance Secretary. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has cleared the appointment of Pandey, according to a government statement.

Pandey had taken charge as the Revenue Secretary in November 2018, replacing Hasmukh Adhia who was to retire at the end of the month.

Pandey, a 1984 batch Maharashtra-cadre IAS officer, had also served as the Chief Executive Officer of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and Chairman of Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN).

Pandey is a graduate of electrical engineering from IIT, Kanpur. In 1998, he went on to join the University of Minnesota where he obtained his MS and PhD degrees in computer science. In 2009, he was awarded the Distinguished Leadership Award for Internationals by the University of Minnesota for outstanding leadership accomplishments in his professional career.