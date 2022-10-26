English
    Government unveils new policy reforms for satellite communication services, easing processes

    Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw exhorted the industry to increase tower deployments for a speedy 5G rollout.

    PTI
    October 26, 2022 / 10:04 PM IST
    Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo: ANI)

    Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo: ANI)

    The government on Wednesday unveiled new policy reforms for satellite communications services to ease procedures and streamline clearances to expedite the rollout of Satcom across the country, especially in remote areas.

    Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw exhorted the industry to increase tower deployments for a speedy 5G rollout.

    The current pace of tower deployment needs to increase from 2,500 towers a week to 10,000 towers per week, he said. The government has done its bit in ushering in reforms, and it is now up to the industry to show its commitment, the minister added.
    PTI
    first published: Oct 26, 2022 10:04 pm
