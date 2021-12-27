Google approaches Karnataka HC against CCI’s Google Play probe

Google has filed a writ petition in Karnataka High Court seeking more time to respond to the questions from Competition Commission of India (CCI) related to the investigation over the mandatory use of its Play Store’s payment system for paid apps and in-app purchases.

“We have filed a writ in Karnataka High Court regarding the interim relief application in the Google Play probe by the CCI, seeking to move forward in line with established due process principles. We respect the CCI’s investigative process and will continue to engage cooperatively and constructively in the interest of a fair investigation” a Google spokesperson said in a statement to Moneycontrol.

This comes on heels of the tech giant extending the Play billing policy deadline for app developers in India from March 31, 2022 to October 31, 2022 earlier this month. The company argued that since it has now "voluntarily" extended the deadline, there is no "urgency left" with regards to the matter.

On October 11, Moneycontrol reported that The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) had moved CCI to seek interim relief against the implementation of Google Play Store commission till the investigation into the tech giant’s abuse of dominance is complete. ADIF is a New Delhi-based think tank comprising more than 470 entrepreneurs and startups including the likes of Matrimony.com, Paytm, MapMyIndia, TrulyMadly, and GOQii among others.

At the time, ADIF had said this relief has been sought on behalf of app developers as Google’s new policy will restrict certain categories of apps to use only Google Billing System (GBS) for accepting payments. The country's antitrust regulator wanted the tech giant to respond to its questions by December 31, Moneycontrol has learnt.

CCI had in November 2020 directed a probe into the issue of mandatory use of Google Play Store’s payment system for paid apps & in-app purchases. The commission is of the prima facie view that such a policy is unfair as it restricts the ability of app developers to select a payment processing system of their choice.

As part of this probe, CCI had earlier asked for Google's response by November 19, 2021, to which the firm had sought eight more weeks time to respond.

On December 10, 2021, Google announced that it was extending the deadline by seven months for app developers to integrate with its Play billing system in India, to help developers with necessary product support for recurring payments through UPI, wallets and other systems in the backdrop of India’s latest guidelines.

Similar to rival Apple, Google requires developers using its Play Store for apps selling digital goods and services to use its own billing system and pay 30 percent of the sales generated as a service fee.

While Apple has strictly enforced the guideline, Google was lax until October 2020 when it announced it will proactively enforce the policy beginning September 30, 2021. The move however faced an intense backlash from Indian developers, as a result of which the tech giant has delayed the implementation of these rules in the country. The deadline for other markets ended on September 31, 2021.

Apart from the Play Store probe, CCI has also opened antitrust investigations against Google over its alleged dominance in multiple areas including its Android smartphone agreements and smart TV business.