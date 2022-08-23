English
    Goa govt, Sadhguru's Isha Outreach sign MoU on soil conservation

    Sadhguru and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant exchanged the MoU papers at an event held at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium near here.

    PTI
    August 23, 2022 / 08:56 PM IST
    The Goa government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Isha Outreach of spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on soil conservation in the coastal state. Sadhguru and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant exchanged the MoU papers at an event held at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium near here.

    Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik was also present on the occasion.Speaking at the event, Sawant said with the signing of the MoU, local farmers, ecology and the state's economy and will benefit from soil conservation in Goa.

    "Goa's economy is dependent on soil, whether it is agriculture, mining or tourism. It is our duty to conserve the ecology and environment," he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Goa #government #Jaggi Vasudev #movement #Sadhguru #save soil
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 08:56 pm
