    Go First says still working to restore its Twitter account

    The hacking of the official Twitter account was flagged on Wednesday early morning.

    PTI
    September 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

    Budget carrier Go First is still working to restore its official Twitter account which has been hacked, an airline official said on Thursday. The hacking of the official Twitter account was flagged on Wednesday early morning.

    This is the second time this year that the handle has been compromised. The official said work is in progress to restore the account and that there are no issues with its IT systems. The account has more than two lakh followers.

    In a statement issued on Wednesday, the airline said its Twitter account has been compromised. All the teams concerned were investigating into the matter to restore and gain control at the earliest. It is also working closely with Twitter to address the issue, it said.

    On Wednesday after the account was compromised, the display name was changed to 'vitalik.eth' along with the picture of Vitalik Buterin. Buterin is one of the co-founders of crypto currency Ethereum.

    Later, the display name and picture were removed but the account is still not restored. In January this year also, the airline's Twitter account was compromised.

    Last month, Akasa Air suffered data breach resulting in certain customer information being accessed by unauthorised individuals. In January this year also, the airline's Twitter account was compromised.
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Go First #Twitter
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 09:47 am
