    Gambia says child deaths linked to cough syrup have risen to 70

    The syrups were found to be made by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd, which has since had one of its factories shut down in northern India as health authorities there investigate.

    Reuters
    October 15, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

    Gambia’s government on Friday said the number of child deaths from acute kidney injury, thought to be linked to Indian-made cough syrups, has risen to 70 from a previous toll of 69.

    President Adama Barrow gave the update at an emergency cabinet meeting which he convened on Thursday to discuss the crisis, according to a presidency statement.

    Gambia is also investigating the deaths and this week set up a new commission of inquiry to deal with them, the statement said.
    Reuters
    first published: Oct 15, 2022 10:08 am
