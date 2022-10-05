English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    From stubs to soft toys, an Indian factory reprocesses cigarette ends

    The material is composed of cigarette stubs, separated into fibres and cleaned and bleached after being gathered from the city streets where they had been discarded along with millions of others.

    Reuters
    October 05, 2022 / 06:41 AM IST

    Sitting on the floor of a house on the outskirts of New Delhi, women smile and chat as they fill brightly coloured toy bears with white stuffing made from a product more commonly found in a trash can.

    The material is composed of cigarette stubs, separated into fibres and cleaned and bleached after being gathered from the city streets where they had been discarded along with millions of others.

    Reprocessing them into a range of products including toys and pillows is the brainchild of businessman Naman Gupta.

    "We started with 10 grams (of fibre per day) and now we are doing 1,000 kilogrammes ... Annually we are able to recycle millions of cigarette butts," he told Reuters from his factory on the outskirts of the Indian capital.

    His workers also separate out the butts' outer layer and tobacco, which are turned into recycled paper and compost powder respectively.

    Close

    The World Health Organization estimates that nearly 267 million people, nearly 30 per cent of India's adult population, are tobacco users, and butts litter urban streets where general cleanliness standards are abysmally low.

    "(So) working here also helps keep our environment clean," said Poonam, a worker in Gupta's factory who gave only her first name.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #cigarette #Companies #factory #Toys
    first published: Oct 5, 2022 06:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.