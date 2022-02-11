FreshToHome announces expansion to over 150 cities, also set to launch 100 new stores

Shan Kadavil, Founder of FreshToHome

Online fish and meat e-tailer FreshToHome will be expanding its product offerings to over 150 towns across Punjab, NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kolkata, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, as per a statement on February 11.

The brand will also launch around 100 new Powered-By-FreshToHome stores to strengthen its customer experience; and associating with delivery partners in these cities to promote micro entrepreneurship and empower small businesses, it added.

“We are thrilled to expand to more than 150 towns and sign off setting up of Powered-By-FreshToHome’s stores countrywide. These will serve as convenience stores to customers to offer the finest quality chemical and preservative-free products,” said Shan Kadavil, Founder of FreshToHome.

“Given the market’s great potential and the rise in demand for quality meat and seafood, we aim to provide customers with products at affordable rates and at their convenience,” Kadavil added.

Straight from the source

Launched in 2015, FreshToHome sources directly from over 3,000 fishermen and farmers, pan-India, it said. Customer can order from over 2,000 varieties of fish, seafood, poultry and meat (goat and lamb), along with its ready-to-cook assortment on the mobile app or website. It added that chicken is the most preferred product amongst customer across major Indian metros.

FreshToHome’s technology-enabled ‘Commodities Exchange’ platform, eliminates middlemen and empowers fishermen and farmers to electronically auction their produce to vendors who sell on www.freshtohome.com within 24-36 hours of sourcing. The brand also maintains an end-to-end cold supply and 120+ quality checks including for standard chemicals, antibiotics, and preservatives.

All products available on the platform adhere to FSSAI standards and are certified by TUV and other reputed agencies. FreshToHome claims to be the world’s largest fully vertically integrated e-commerce platform for fresh fish and meat, delivering over 2 million orders per month in India and the UAE.