MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Franklin Templeton MF's six shut schemes generate Rs 14,391 crore

Franklin Templeton MF shut six debt mutual fund schemes on April 23, citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond market.

PTI
February 01, 2021 / 12:54 PM IST

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has said its six shut schemes have received Rs 14,391 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments since their closing down in April.

Franklin Templeton MF shut six debt mutual fund schemes on April 23, citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond market.

The schemes -- Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund -- together had an estimated Rs 25,000 crore as assets under management (AUM).

"The six schemes have received total cash flows of Rs 14,391 crore till January 29, 2021, from maturities, coupons and prepayments since winding up," the fund house said in a statement.

In the latest fortnight (January 16-29), these schemes received Rs 602 crore, of which Rs 350 crore was as pre-payments, it added.

Close

Related stories

Individually, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund and Franklin India Short Term Income Plan have 65 per cent, 53 per cent, 41 per cent, 27 per cent and 11 per cent of their AUM in cash, respectively.

Borrowing levels in Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund continue to come down steadily and currently stand at 5 per cent of AUM.

Franklin Templeton MF said cash available stands at Rs 9,770 crore as of January 29 for these five cash positive schemes, subject to fund running expenses.

The balance Rs 4,621 crore has been used to repay borrowings and interest thereon of the six schemes.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Feb 1, 2021 12:54 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.