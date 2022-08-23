English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints

    Peiter Zatko, Twitter's security chief until he was fired early this year, filed the complaints last month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice.

    Associated Press
    August 23, 2022 / 07:30 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    A former head of security at Twitter has filed whistleblower complaints with U.S. officials, alleging that the company misled regulators about its cybersecurity defenses and its problems with fake accounts, according to reports by The Washington Post and CNN.

    Peiter Zatko, Twitter's security chief until he was fired early this year, filed the complaints last month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice.

    The Post, which obtained the complaint, reported that among the most serious accusations is that Twitter violated the terms of a 2010 FTC settlement by falsely claiming that it had a strong security plan.

    Zatko didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday but told the Post he felt ethically bound to come forward.

    Twitter said in a prepared statement Tuesday that Zatko was fired for ineffective leadership and poor performance and that the allegations and opportunistic timing appear designed to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter, its customers and its shareholders.

    Close

    Related stories

    What weve seen so far is a false narrative about Twitter and our privacy and data security practices that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lacks important context, the company said.

    A spokesperson for the U.S. Senate's intelligence committee, Rachel Cohen, said the committee has received the complaint and "is in the process of setting up a meeting to discuss the allegations in further detail. We take this matter seriously.
    Associated Press
    Tags: #chief #complaints #fired #peiter zatko #Twitter
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 07:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.