Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Steal deals, offers, and everything you should know

E-commerce giant Flipkart is set to launch a four-day sale- Flipkart Big Shopping Days that commences on Monday at 4 pm IST and will go on till Thursday.

The sale will offer discounts and deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other gadgets. Some of the price cuts and discounts have been listed by Flipkart on its official landing page.

A plethora of offers ranging from exchange deals to buyback guarantee schemes will be available on most smartphones. Home and Furniture, Beauty and Fitness are some of the other categories that will witness price drop.

While Flipkart has not given much information about the discounts and offers that will be offered on specific products, it has given some insight about other exchange offers and no cost EMI offers.

'Blockbuster Deals', 'Rush Hour Deals', 'First Time Discounts', and 'Price Crash' offers are some of the many offers introduced by the upcoming Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale.

The e-commerce site will host rush hour deals from 4 pm to 6 pm IST on all four days of the Flipkart sale. Blockbuster deals and Price crashes will be refreshed every 8 hours during the sale.

In addition, SBI will also offer 10 percent instant discount on purchases made through SBI credit cards during the shopping extravaganza. No Cost EMI scheme on a host of products, with the EMI limit at up to 12 months will also be offered by Bajaj Finserv.

Infinix Hot 6 Pro will also be launched by the e-commerce giant during the sale period. It will be priced at Rs. 7,999 as a part of Flipkart sale deals. Other products that will be offered on discount are:

Google Pixel 2 128 GB variantMRP: Rs 70,000

Discounted price: Rs 53,999

Vivo V7+ 64GB variantMRP: Rs 21,990

Discounted price: Rs 19,990

Honor 9iMRP: Rs 19,999

Discounted price: Rs 15,999

Panasonic P95MRP: Rs 6,490Discounted price: Rs 4,999