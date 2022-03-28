Flight control system integration facility for DRDO built in 45 days: L&T

live bse live

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said that it has constructed a seven-storey state-of-the-art flight control system integration facility for the Defence Research and Development Organization in just 45 days.

The facility was inaugurated on March 17 by defence minister Rajnath Singh.

"The buildings business of Larsen & Toubro has set a record by constructing the 7-storey, state-of-the-art Flight Control System (FCS) integration facility for the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in just 45 days using Integrated Hybrid Modular Construction Technology (IHMCT)," the company said in a statement.

This facility shows that India can build anything in a short span of time, DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy said.

The project commenced on February 1, 2022, and the building has been constructed on 1,30,000 sq feet.